Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

APRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

NYSE:APRN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock worth $4,631,501. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 102.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 571,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

