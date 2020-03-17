B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.624 per share on Friday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

BMRRY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,140. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

