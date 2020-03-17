Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

