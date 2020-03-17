BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

BP remained flat at $$18.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,319,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,639,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. BP has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

