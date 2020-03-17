BP plc (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in BP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BP by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. BP has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

