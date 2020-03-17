Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $67,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,682,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Broadcom by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 181,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,309,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Broadcom by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $11.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.51. 7,051,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $180.23 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,292 shares of company stock valued at $106,455,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.91.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

