Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.79. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,115. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares in the company, valued at $83,457,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

