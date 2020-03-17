Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Has $53.35 Million Stock Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,205 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $53,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $750,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 65,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Also, VP Richard A. Loving bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DCP shares. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

