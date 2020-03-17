Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Takes $25.41 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 336,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,406,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Edison International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 568,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,583. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

