Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Position Reduced by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,447 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 104.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 112.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CADE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,334 shares of company stock valued at $798,481. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 2,651,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.70. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

