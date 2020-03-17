Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was down 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.59, approximately 3,311,558 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,860,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In related news, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,334 shares of company stock worth $798,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,734 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 140,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 533,558 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

