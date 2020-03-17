Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 4,328 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,629 shares of company stock worth $573,995. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,468,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,795,828. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.