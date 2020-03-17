Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $198,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,839,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,967. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.