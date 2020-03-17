Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $992,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 277,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ traded up $6.77 on Tuesday, hitting $133.90. 2,019,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,871,808. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.