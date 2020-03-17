CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CABGY stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 274,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,677. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

