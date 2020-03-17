cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 15.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares dropped 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 632,428 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 996,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

YCBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $182,250 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $841,000.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

