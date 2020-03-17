CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Price Down 17.2%

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price was down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.69 and last traded at $38.40, approximately 3,960,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,636,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,788,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 391.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

