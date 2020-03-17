Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cel-Sci in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Cel-Sci alerts:

CVM stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,669. Cel-Sci has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Cel-Sci

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cel-Sci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cel-Sci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.