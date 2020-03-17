Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. CIBC began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. 1,779,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,339 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,787,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.