Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) is Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,555 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for about 3.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ceridian HCM worth $31,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,659 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 165,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 420,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDAY stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 122,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

