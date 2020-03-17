Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 15.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price fell 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80, 2,230,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,736,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

