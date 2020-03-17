Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,326 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $106,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,711,000 after buying an additional 1,247,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

C traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,104,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,568,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

