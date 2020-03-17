Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Commscope comprises about 4.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 9.96% of Commscope worth $274,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

