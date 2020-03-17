Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Compass Minerals International worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

