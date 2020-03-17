Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Releases Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,352. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

