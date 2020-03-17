CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,443,000 after acquiring an additional 113,569 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,121,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,592,000 after purchasing an additional 674,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of MRK traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. 2,416,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,828,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

