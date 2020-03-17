CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Diageo accounts for 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diageo by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $5,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

DEO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.49. 107,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

