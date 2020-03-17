CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Northern Trust comprises 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.