CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 316,711 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,772,000 after acquiring an additional 252,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

General Dynamics stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,571. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.26 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.