CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 1,679,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,779,542. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

