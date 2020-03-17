CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after buying an additional 158,001 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 255,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average is $123.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.