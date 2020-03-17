CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,326.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $118.69 on Tuesday, hitting $1,807.84. 10,749,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,981.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,672.00 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.