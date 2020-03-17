CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $30.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.54. The stock had a trading volume of 218,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,250. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $285.00 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.30 and its 200 day moving average is $394.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

