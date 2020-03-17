CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. 22,587,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,483,653. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.