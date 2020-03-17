CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.85 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

