CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $617,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,878,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $251,795,000 after purchasing an additional 321,762 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 815,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,102,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

