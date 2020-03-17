CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $694,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $8.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.64. 15,103,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.04. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

