CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $886,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Linde comprises about 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.41.

Linde stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.86. 324,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average of $201.41. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.