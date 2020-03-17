CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $9.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,857,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,871,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $354.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

