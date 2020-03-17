CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $661,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,493,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Entergy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,084,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $13.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.83. 269,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.84 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

