CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $8,812,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 581,675 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,524,000 after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,120,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $271,008,000 after acquiring an additional 475,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $5.83 on Tuesday, reaching $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,720. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.