CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $18.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.60. 696,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

