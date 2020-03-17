CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.35.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,048,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of -102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $154.81 and a 1 year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

