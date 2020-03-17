CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 374,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 12,020,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,197. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

