CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. 15,857,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.58 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

