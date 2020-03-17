CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. 3M accounts for 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.53. 648,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,228. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $128.01 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

