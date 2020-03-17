CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

NYSE:WFC traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 58,029,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,009,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.