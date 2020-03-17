Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Evercore ISI currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. BidaskClub cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

DNLI stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 62,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,794 shares of company stock worth $78,989,606. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

