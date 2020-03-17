Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Given New $19.00 Price Target at First Analysis

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective lowered by First Analysis from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. First Analysis currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGII. TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Digi International has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $294.39 million, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digi International by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digi International by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 28,585.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.