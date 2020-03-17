Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of Docusign stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.88. 311,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,755. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $801,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,553,682 shares of company stock worth $116,814,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

